After desktop, Google now simplifies mobile search engine switching to comply with EU rules

Google has been working closely to comply with the new European Digital Market Act (DMA) law. This time, the popular browser is making it easier for mobile users, specifically on Android, to switch their default mobile search engine.

The tech giant first introduced this change on desktops. As we previously mentioned, users now encounter a search engine selection screen upon first opening Chrome.

Additionally, for those who prefer to modify their default search engine via Settings, the traditional dropdown menu has been replaced with radio buttons adjacent to each listed search engine.

It’s not that big of a change, but insider @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter) revealed that this very same UI change has arrived on Google Chrome Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, on Android.

The addition of logos next to each search engine can enhance user recognition. Could we see the implementation of prompts that allow users to select their preferred default search engine upon installation, as is the case on desktops? Only time will tell.

Take a look at the discovery:

The "Search engine" page in Chrome for Android will also have a new UI and, just like in the desktop version, the first change you notice is that the different search engines now have icons (Chrome Canary):https://t.co/4CmYtzs9re pic.twitter.com/USSbplGzPJ — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 14, 2023

European authorities adopted the DMA to address concerns about the growing monopoly power of tech companies, especially in areas of online advertising, search engines, and app stores.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has been listed as one of the “gatekeepers” under this rule.