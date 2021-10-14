Ubisoft has announced that the closed test for their new 102 player battle royale, Ghost Recon Frontline, has been delayed indefinitely.

“We have decided it is best to postpone the Closed Test for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline,” Ubisoft announced on Twitter without giving an explanation as to exactly why they’re delaying the test indefinitely.

Despite the lack of an explanation, Ubisoft went on to say that “the development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible,” so it’s possible that Ubisoft is already going back to the drawing board after fans had a less than enthusiastic response to the announcement trailer.

For now, we’re just going to have to wait and see to find out what Ubisoft are up to, as they’ll “share details on the new date for the Closed Test as soon as we can.”

We have an important message regarding Ghost Recon Frontline's Closed Test. pic.twitter.com/ne1VgOLMJF — GRFrontline (@GRFrontline) October 13, 2021

It’s currently unclear if this closed test delay will postpone the release of the full game, but since no release date has been announced for Ghost Recon Frontline just yet, there’s no way of telling. When Ghost Recon Frontline does launch, it will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.