Gauth AI Review - Is It a Reliable Study Buddy?

This Gauth AI review is for you if you’ve been looking for an AI tool to help with your homework problems.

Could it be the solution to all your study problems? Can it solve diverse and complex equations? My feedback will help you answer these questions.

I’ll also include a simple guide on how to use the AI platform. Continue reading to learn more.

What Is Gauth AI?

Launched in 2021 as GauthMath, Gauth AI is an AI-powered educational app that helps students with their homework problems in a wide range of subjects.

With over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, it currently supports 11+ subjects, including Mathematics, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Moreover, it uses photo recognition features to receive questions and solve them with comprehensive explanations. It can also solve math questions ranging from fractions, algebraic equations, geometry, calculus, and more.

In the next section, I’ll review its features.

Features

Gauth AI Calculator

Gauth AI’s Calculator can process and compute mathematical equations accurately. It doesn’t matter how difficult the equations are or the type of questions, as it can even compute complex calculus.

To test the tool, I first went to ChatGPT to generate a mathematical question with the solution included to compare it with Gauth AI’s results. Below is a screenshot of the problem and its answer:

Then, I created my Gauth AI profile by logging in with my Google account. After this, I simply clicked the Word Problem button from the Calculator interface and uploaded a screenshot.

Within a few seconds, it solved the question and provided me with the solution, which is the same as ChatGPT’s result.

The tool is accurate, fast, and intuitive when presenting results. Additionally, you can hide or reveal explanations of the steps involved in the solution, as ChatGPT does.

It also allows you to manually input your math problems.

Image Upload

Like Brainly AI and OddityAI, Gauth AI simplifies putting your math questions into the platform using images. This way, you have flexible options to get your problems onto the app.

Additionally, this feature helps you input the questions accurately without missing a sign, guaranteeing an effective and accurate response. While testing the app, it proved helpful as I had difficulties with many of the questions I tried to input manually by copying and pasting.

However, it solved my problem when I uploaded a simple screenshot to the website.

So, whether you’re working with a PDF or physical notes, you only need to take pictures or screenshots of the questions and upload them.

PDF Chat

Like Question AI and unlike StudyMonkey AI, Gauth AI allows you to upload PDF documents and then chat with them to get specific answers within seconds. This feature saves time when you need to study bulky PDFs.

To test the feature for this Gauth AI review, I downloaded a free PDF file about Facebook Marketing and uploaded it to the app.

When the upload was complete, it displayed the file like a normal PDF reader would, but there was a chatbox next to the reader interface where I could ask my questions. It also displayed queries related to the file for easier prompting.

So, I asked a question about a topic in the PDF, and it supplied answers in a fraction of a second. The best part is that it cited and linked to specific pages within the document where it picked the answer.

However, the feature only works on documents with a maximum of 100 pages and 36MB file size.

Essay Helper

Like OddityAI and ChatGPT, Gauth AI can help you write professional essays on any topic up to Master level. In addition, it can follow several academic reference styles and generate up to 2000 words at once.

Of course, I tested it. The topic I used was Inflation and its long-term effects on the value of money. I used ChatGPT to generate a strong prompt around the topic to explore the full extent of Gauth AI’s capabilities.

Gauth AI itself has a meter that measures how strong your prompt is, so you can improve it to get accurate results with fewer trials.

Once I typed the prompt in the appropriate box, I set the reference style and word count. Then, I clicked the Start Writing button and waited around eight seconds while it generated a complete essay for me. I selected 1000 words for the essay, but the final product was 658 words.

Furthermore, Gauth AI lets you add headings and arguments at the click of a button. In addition, you can delete, manually edit, or regenerate individual paragraphs or change their position in the layout.

However, when I clicked the Add an argument button, it kept returning the same heading addressing the causes of inflation. It repeated this same heading all three times that I clicked the button.

It’s a huge drawback to the feature. However, one could argue that it happened due to the scope of my prompt. Therefore, your prompt will determine the results you’ll get with the tool.

Gauth Mobile App

Gauth AI is available as a mobile app for Android and iOS devices. It uses your camera to snap your notes and homework questions for easy answers. It’s also straightforward, as you only need to swipe left or right to switch the supported subjects.

I tested the app’s problem-solving capabilities by taking a picture of a grade 10 math problem on my PC screen.

Then it prompted me to crop the image I just captured to only show the question I wanted the AI to solve.

Once I did that, it took only six seconds to provide the answer at the top of the page, together with the steps. It’s speedy and accurate.

In addition, the app supports other subjects like Physics and Chemistry. It also has translation support for multiple languages. I tested this feature with a short Spanish text as seen below.

I just pointed the in-app camera at the screen and below is the result:

However, even with all these bells and whistles, I found it less powerful than the web app. In addition, it lacks features like PDF Chat and Essay Helper.

Live Tutors

Unlike Oddity AI, Gauth AI has human experts in all its supported subjects, waiting to help solve any complex questions its AI can’t complete.

You can get personalized assistance in different subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

User Interface

Overall, the tool has a user-friendly interface. It provides step-by-step explanations of the questions. Moreover, all the features are clearly labeled and easy to find both on the mobile and web versions.

How To Use Gauth AI

Follow this step-by-step tutorial to explore all the features available on Gauth AI.

Download and install the Gauth AI app or use the web version. Using the Image Upload/Text Search feature, input your problems. If you’re using the mobile app, you can also choose an image from your gallery.

For example, I uploaded this Biology question on the mobile app.

Wait for a few seconds while the app processes your question.

The response will be provided in bold, while the steps and further explanation will be below it.

Pricing

Gauth AI is free for the most part. However, there are premium plans for users who want to unlock the app’s full suite of features.

Below is a breakdown of its pricing structure:

Monthly plan – $9.99 for the first month, then $11.99 per month.

Quarterly – $31.99 for three months

Annual subscription – $99.99 for 12 months.

With the paid plans, you can enjoy:

Timely assistance from the premium tutors

Unlimited explanations and answers to your math questions

Uninterrupted experience (ad-blocking)

Priority response and problem-solving during rush hours.

However, Gauth AI doesn’t offer a money-back guarantee when you cancel your subscription. You’ll retain access to the services until the end of the subscription period.

Gauth AI Review – Verdict

Using its AI-powered technology, Gauth can solve difficult maths questions like algebra, calculus, and lots more. Also, it caters effectively to other subjects like Physics and Chemistry.

Additionally, it has a user-friendly interface. You’ll enjoy the app even without a subscription, which makes the paid plans an optional but worthy upgrade.

However, it’s not perfect. The Essay Helper didn’t work as advertised, and the mobile app is less efficient than the web version.

I hope this Gauth AI review has covered all you wanted to know about this tool.