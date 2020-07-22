Facebook now allows you to use fingerprint or face authentication to lock the Messenger app

Facebook today announced new privacy and security features in Messenger app. First, the new App Lock feature will allow you to use fingerprint or face authentication to lock the Messenger app. So, someone who borrows your phone won’t be able to access your chats. App Lock feature is now available on iPhone and iPad and will come to Android in the next few months. You can access this new feature in the new Privacy settings section.

Facebook is also working on new controls using which you can decide who can message or call you directly, who goes to your requests folder, and who can’t message or call you at all.

Messenger is also exploring more ways to protect your privacy and safety when someone you don’t know sends you a message. Messenger is testing a feature similar to what exists on Instagram and WhatsApp that blurs images in your message requests folder.

Source: Facebook