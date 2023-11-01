Dropbox releases ARM64 native support for Windows. You can download it now

Dropbox has released an update for its Windows app that adds native support for ARM64-based devices, bringing the app’s version to v185.4.6054.

This means that users with ARM64-based devices, such as the Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop Go 2, can now enjoy all the benefits of the Dropbox desktop app without having to rely on emulation.

Microsoft’s Marcus Perryman says on X (fka Twitter) that, once you head over to Dropbox’s download page, the system will automatically pick the right version for the installer to download.

While Dropbox has only recently added support for ARM-based devices, its competitor OneDrive has offered this support for some time, as expected from a Microsoft product. Additionally, Google Drive also does not currently support Windows ARM-based or 32-bit systems.

“Exciting to see this work complete, and great job team!,” he says.

Once installed, the ARM64 native Dropbox app will obviously offer the same features and performance as the x86 version, including fast and reliable file sync and backup, offline access to files, selective sync, file sharing and collaboration, Smart Sync, version history, and advanced security features.

To download Dropbox, you can click on this link. It will automatically open a new tab and then download the app immediately.

Speaking of which, we also previously reported that Nvidia is working on its very own chips based on ARM, which are coming to the market in 2025.