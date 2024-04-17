Developers get API access for Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion 3, said to outperform Midjourney v6

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Stability AI announced expanded access for developers to their text-to-image model, Stable Diffusion 3. The model is still under development and is now available through the Stability AI Developer Platform API.

Stability AI claims Stable Diffusion 3 outperforms similar models like OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 and Midjourney v6 in typography and prompt adherence. This improvement is thanks to a new architecture, the Multimodal Diffusion Transformer, which Stability AI designed to enhance the model’s text understanding.

Currently, developers can access it in two ways:

Stability AI developer platform API: Developers can directly integrate Stable Diffusion 3 functionalities into their applications.

Stable assistant beta: Stability AI launched a new platform which has access to Stable Diffusion 3 and other models through a "friendly chatbot" interface. However, participation in Stable Assistant Beta is currently limited to a select group of early access users.

Stability AI plans to make Stable Diffusion 3 more widely available in the future. They will offer model weights for self-hosting through a Stability AI membership (details coming soon). They also plan a full public release of the model, but a specific timeframe is unavailable as of now.

They also commented about safety:

We believe in safe, responsible AI practices. This means we have taken and continue to take reasonable steps to prevent the misuse of Stable Diffusion 3 by bad actors. Safety starts when we begin training our model and continues throughout the testing, evaluation, and deployment. By continually collaborating with researchers, experts, and our community, we expect to innovate further with integrity as we continue to improve the model.

In conclusion, Stability AI gives developers greater access to Stable Diffusion 3. This advanced text-to-image model has promise for creative content generation, and principles of responsible AI guide its development.