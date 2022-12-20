Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 heavily discounted at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest model in the “Pro” lineup, and according to Microsoft, it is the best “Surface Pro” to date. However, that does not mean its predecessor lost its relevance. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 is still very powerful and is as portable as the latest Surface Pro 9.

While it is not as powerful as the Pro 9, the Surface Pro 8 can pull off pretty much everything for most users. Unless you are a gamer or a power user, the Pro 8 should be fine. And since the Pro 9 is already here, Amazon has started giving massive discounts on its predecessor, the Surface Pro 8.

The Surface Pro 8 is now available at $1,000.24, which is almost $600 cheaper than its $1,599.99 launch price. However, the discount is available on the i7/16GB/256GB model. The Pro 8 is available in multiple color options, but the discount is available on the Graphite model only. You can see the deal here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors coupled with up to 32GB of 4267 MHz LPDDR4x RAM. The Pro 8 features 13 inches edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow display. Microsoft claims 16 hours of battery life on typical device usage, which means the battery performance can vary depending on how intense is the use case. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a removable SSD, 10MP rear-facing camera, 4K video recording, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Surface Pro 8 is available in many variants, including consumer models, Business models, and Business models with LTE. However, the discount is available on the consumer model. So, if you are a business user, you are not the target user here. But if you are not, you can buy the consumer Surface Laptop 8 model with i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD at a discounted price here from Amazon.

If you are buying the Surface Pro 8 after hearing about this deal, let us know in the comments section. Also, do tell us why you are willing to buy the Pro 8 despite the fact that you can get the Surface Pro 9, which is the latest model in the “Pro” lineup.