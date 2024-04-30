Daum Downloader: 2 Powerful & Useful Options

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

I tested over 30 apps to choose the best Daum downloader and help you watch content offline without issues.

Below, you can find the results of my research. Explore these software options and choose wisely.

Best Daum Downloader

Video DownloadHelper is a powerful browser extension for Chrome, Opera, and Edge. It allows you to download from Daum without problems.

To start, you can open the Daum webpage, play the video, and click Video DownloadHelper to see the menu above.

Identify which quality options you want, and click the Dotted arrow button on the side.

Choose the download option that best suits your needs. I went with Quick Download in this case.

Once the download starts, you can see its progress by clicking the Video DownloadHelper extension.

Play the video after downloading with your favorite media player, and forget about the internet connection requirements.

Pros:

It works as a browser extension, so it’s incredibly lightweight

It automatically activates when browsing the web

Detects links from all the content on the webpage

It downloads files fast

It offers some good customization options

Cons:

It can be challenging to identify which video link is the correct one

The app sometimes fails to grab any downloadable content from the webpage

Get Video DownloadHelper

GetFLV is a Daum downloader that consistently worked during my tests. However, the free version has some drastic download limitations.

Once you paste the link into the app and press Enter, you’ll initiate the process.

If the commercial doesn’t start automatically on the web page, you must click the Skip button and then play the video.

The app will then identify the video link and you can select it and click Download to start it.

Unfortunately, the free version only allows limited downloads, but you can try it and see if it suits you.

Pros:

Fast processing of webpages

Extracts video links in an instant

Includes other features like a video converter and audio ripper

It can split downloaded content into categories

It can download entire playlists simultaneously

Cons:

Only downloads 50% of the video content with the free version

The interface can be confusing

It can be challenging to identify the correct video link

Some of the most valuable features are hidden behind a paywall

Get GetFLV

How To Download From Daum?

Download and install Video DownloadHelper to your browser. Open the Daum video page and activate the extension. Click on Download to start the process. Wait for it to complete. Play the downloaded video.

Is It Legal To Download From Daum?

No, it’s illegal to download content from Daum.

I explored the Kakao Integrated Service Terms & Conditions (parent company to the Daum network) to answer this question, and here’s what I found:

The company provides you with a free, personal, worldwide, non-transferable, and non-exclusive license to use the integrated services, which doesn’t include the right to download content .

. Any attempt to bypass protections to download content will be considered unauthorized use .

. Downloading content could cause legal issues as this could cause an unreasonable load on the network.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Now you can choose the perfect Daum downloader from the options presented above. Explore their features and capabilities to make an informed decision.

Share your choice in the comments!