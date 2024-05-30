Copilot will soon be able to create presentations for you from your PDFs

Are you one of those PowerPoint users who dread starting presentations from scratch? Well, there is some good news for you. Microsoft announced via their roadmap a new feature for Copilot and PowerPoint. Copilot can now automatically generate presentations based on your existing PDFs.

The new feature, designated ID 396344, was added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap on May 29, 2024. Scheduled for a global rollout in June 2024, it will be available across web and desktop platforms under General Availability.

Though a lot can’t be said yet I assume here’s how it works: By using Copilot in PowerPoint, you can upload a PDF containing your content. Copilot will then analyze the document and generate a corresponding presentation with slides and content. This can be a huge time-saver, especially for PDFs that already have a clear structure and flow.

Again, while details on the specifics of Copilot’s analysis haven’t been released, it’s likely the AI will identify headings, subheadings, and key points within the PDF and then translate them into formatted slides.

But our readers should to remember that the AI-generated presentations may require some editing and customization to perfectly match your needs, as we aren;t sure how accurate it would be. But Copilot’s ability to create a foundation from your PDFs provides a huge head start.