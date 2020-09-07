Call of Duty Warzone vehicles have been disabled for all players after the discovery of a megaglitch made the rounds online.

Players recently discovered that taking Warzone vehicles to a specific point of the game’s map that is usually out of bounds would allow them to roam the exterior of the map without anything to stop them. Kind of.

Spending enough time outside of the map this way will eventually end the match. For all 100+ players in the lobby. Yep.

Quickly after the glitch was discovered by players, developer Infinity Ward revealed (thanks Eurogamer) that they were disabling all Warzone vehicles for the foreseeable future. There’s no news on when they’ll be returning.