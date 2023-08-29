Chrome Reading Mode can be easily customized now to fit your reading style

by Floare Flavius
August 29, 2023
Chrome Reading Mode

Chrome Reading Mode can be easily customized now to suit your reading style. Spotted by @Leopeva64, it seems that now you’ll be able to choose your font when reading something on Reading mode.

You’ll be able to do so by clicking the Settings button, and playing the Font size option until you get the ones that suit your preferred style.

Plus, it seems that the Reading mode will also automatically import your Chrome’s theme colors. As stated by @Leopeva64, Reading Mode on Chrome previously existed in blue all the time, but it seems that now, it will take the colors of your theme.

What do you think about these new features coming to Chrome?

