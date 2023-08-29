Chrome Reading Mode can be easily customized now to fit your reading style

Chrome Reading Mode can be easily customized now to suit your reading style. Spotted by @Leopeva64, it seems that now you’ll be able to choose your font when reading something on Reading mode.

And another small update in the Reading mode, the buttons to increase or decrease the font size will not be hidden in a submenu like the other options (these buttons were not available when I tweeted about it a few days ago):https://t.co/pv4C08dVbB pic.twitter.com/FUiPM1NjHE — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 28, 2023

You’ll be able to do so by clicking the Settings button, and playing the Font size option until you get the ones that suit your preferred style.

Plus, it seems that the Reading mode will also automatically import your Chrome’s theme colors. As stated by @Leopeva64, Reading Mode on Chrome previously existed in blue all the time, but it seems that now, it will take the colors of your theme.

What do you think about these new features coming to Chrome?