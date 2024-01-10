Chrome Keeps Opening New Tabs - 7 Quick Solutions

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Updated January 10th, 2024

Calendar icon Published January 10th, 2024

by Srujana Maddula
updated on Jan 10th, 2024 published on Jan 10th, 2024

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Chrome Keeps Opening new Tabs

If Chrome keeps opening new tabs, you’re probably confused and frustrated. In my experience, it’s usually due to malicious sites and faulty browser settings. Below, I’ll guide you through all the possible fixes.

Fix 1 – Reset Chrome Settings

Maybe your Chrome settings allow it to open new tabs automatically. You should restore it to the default settings instead:

Step 1 – Open Google Chrome on your PC. 

Step 2 – Click on the three-dotted menu at the top right corner. 

Step 3 – Click on “Settings” and then on “Reset Settings” on the left sidebar. 

chrome settings

Step 4 – Click “Restore settings to their original defaults“.

chrome restore settings to their original defaults

Fix 2 – Clear Cache & Cookies

This move will delete all the saved information related to Chrome from your system.

Step 1 – Open the Chrome app on your PC. 

Step 2 – At the top right corner, click on the three-dotted menu. 

Step 3 – Expand “History” and again click “History“. 

Chrome history

Step 4 – Click on “Clear browsing data” on the left pane of the screen. 

Chrome clear browsing data

Step 5 – Select “All time” in the “Time range” drop-down. 

chrome clear browsing data all time

Step 6 – Make sure the boxes next to “Cookies and other site” and “Cached images and files” are checked. 

Step 7 – Click “Clear data“.

Fix 3 – Remove Chrome Extensions

Some third-party extensions can disrupt Chrome’s activity. So, remove them and see if that helps:

Step 1 – Open Chrome on your PC. 

Step 2 – Click on the three-dotted menu at the top right corner. 

Step 3 – Hover on “Extensions” and select “Manage Extensions“. 

chrome manage extensions

Step 4 – Click on “Remove” under all the extensions you want to delete. 

google chrome remove extensions

Fix 4 – Change Search Settings

Sometimes, Chrome’s search settings allow websites to open all the links in the new tabs.

Step 1 – Open the Chrome browser and search for something.

Step 2 – Click on the settings icon at the top right side of the screen.

chrome settings cog

Step 3 – Click “More settings” and select “Other settings” on the left pane. 

chrome more settings

Step 4 – Scroll down and make sure the toggle next to “Results in a new window” is turned off. 

results in a new window

Fix 5 – Update Chrome

Step 1 – Open the Chrome browser. 

Step 2 – Click on the three-dotted menu at the top right corner.  

Step 3 – Scroll down and expand “Help“. 

Step 4 – Click “About Google Chrome“. 

about google chrome

Step 5 – Click “Update Google Chrome“. If this option isn’t available, then you’re on the latest version. 

update chrome

Step 6 – Once updated, click “Relaunch“. 

Fix 6 – Remove Apps Running in the Background

Apps running in the background can exhaust system resources, resulting in Chrome’s unusual behavior.

Step 1 – Open the Chrome browser on your PC. 

Step 2 – Click on the three-dotted menu at the top right corner. 

Step 3 – Click “Settings“. 

chrome settings

Step 4 – Scroll down the menu on the left side and select “System“. 

chrome system

Step 5 – Turn off the toggle next to “Continue running background apps when Google Chrome is closed“. 

continue running background apps when chrome is closed

Fix 7 – Malware Scan

Malware could be affecting your browser. There are a lot of popular antivirus tools to perform comprehensive malware scans. A few of the legitimate ones are McAfee, Avast, Norton, and many more. Use any of these antivirus software and remove malware from your system. 

You might also be interested in:

So, now you know what to do if Chrome keeps opening new tabs.

Still, if none of these worked for you, try switching to another browser or reporting the issue. Feel free to mention the methods that worked for you in the comments.  

More about the topics: google chrome