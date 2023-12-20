PeopleLooker Review - How Comprehensive Is It?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Browsing for an in-depth PeopleLooker review? Below, I’ll explain what it offers and whether it’s a good alternative to other people search sites.

PeopleLooker is an online platform that gives you access to a wide range of public information. It gathers data from diverse public sources like court records, social media, censuses, and government databases.

You can use PeopleLooker to get background information on people, such as criminal records, contact details, and addresses.

Note: PeopleLooker isn’t a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The site can’t be used for employment, credit, tenant screening, or related purposes.

Features

People Search

People Search is located at the top of PeopleLooker’s homepage.

This feature is pretty straightforward: You enter the name of the person you need information about, click search, and wait for PeopleLooker to find them.

However, in most cases, PeopleLooker will find hundreds or thousands of people with that name. So, to narrow it down, you’ll need to provide their state and city (optional.)

The platform will then generate a list of names that meet your criteria with a few more personal details like their age, relatives, or address.

Once you find the person you’re looking for, you can click on view details and then confirm PeopleLooker’s terms and conditions to allow it to search for the person’s public records.

After a few minutes, PeopleLooker sends all the public documents it can find to your email.

Email Lookup

Apart from names, PeopleLooker also allows you to use email addresses to access public information about an individual.

Once you enter the email address into the search bar, the platform scours public records, social media profiles, and other online sources to compile a comprehensive report. This report may include the person’s name, contact details, social media handles, and even criminal records.

This feature is crucial for various reasons. For instance, imagine you receive a job offer by email from an unfamiliar address. You can use PeopleLooker’s email lookup to quickly verify the sender’s identity, ensuring the legitimacy of the communication.

However, it’s important to note that not everyone has their email addresses in public records. Therefore, email lookup doesn’t always provide results.

Unclaimed Money

While PeopleLooker is mostly used to locate lost acquaintances, it also allows you to find unclaimed assets.

If a financial institution or the government owes you money and you don’t claim it in time, it’s considered an unclaimed asset.

PeopleLooker combines publicly available financial data from different sources to tell you whether you have unclaimed assets.

You should note that PeopleLooker will only tell you whether you have unclaimed money and the institution that owes you. So you’ll still have to claim it yourself.

Reverse Address Search

PeopleLooker also has a reverse address search feature that lets you look at a location’s public details and history.

The feature goes through vast databases, aggregating public records and cross-referencing data to provide a comprehensive profile for the address. This includes property ownership, contact information, and criminal records or court proceedings.

Imagine you’ve just moved to a new neighborhood and want to know more about your neighbors. Additionally, this tool proves handy for reconnecting with old friends.

Phone Search

Reverse phone search is one of the most used features, according to many PeopleLooker reviews.

It allows you to get tons of valuable information about a person just by entering their phone number.

When you input the phone number into the search bar, PeopleLooker searches databases like public records, social media profiles, and other online sources to create a report for the phone number.

The report often gives you information like the person’s name, last known address, criminal records, and more.

You can use reverse phone search in several ways, like getting insights into unknown callers, verifying the identity of contacts, or identifying a known scammer.

Username Search

PeopleLooker’s username search allows you to search for more information about the people behind social media accounts.

It can search for the public information of social media users on over 120 sites.

In addition to personal information like phone number or address, PeopleLooker might also give you other social media handles they use.

This feature can help you learn more about people you’ve been interacting with on social media.

B2B

PeopleLooker also has a comprehensive B2B feature for businesses.

It allows you to access comprehensive background information on potential business partners and clients.

Through PeopleLooker’s B2B feature, you can easily verify individuals’ and entities’ credentials, professional history, and legal standing.

It also allows you to create targeted email or social media lists from their comprehensive databases. These lists can help you make well-targeted marketing campaigns, increasing your conversion rate.

Property Search

Finally, you can also do a property search on PeopleLooker. This feature gives you information about real estate.

You can enter the owner’s name or property address. PeopleLooker will sift through public documents like tax records, ownership records, market value, and neighborhood insights like crime rates.

This data can be pretty helpful, especially if you want to buy some property. It will help you verify ownership, assess the overpriced property, and decide whether the neighborhood is right for you.

Ease of Use

PeopleLooker is generally easy to use. The people search option is right at the top of the page, so you can find it immediately after you log in.

All the other options, like property search and email lookup, are next to people’s search, so they’re easy to spot, too.

However, the site will likely ask you to enter the person’s state and city and state after you conduct the first people search. I don’t understand why they didn’t just include those fields on the first page.

Pricing

I established that PeopleLooker offers three packages:

7-day trial for $1: Allows you to try the tool’s features for a week. You only get this deal once. So, if you cancel, you’ll have to pay a full membership the next time you subscribe.

Allows you to try the tool’s features for a week. You only get this deal once. So, if you cancel, you’ll have to pay a full membership the next time you subscribe. Monthly subscription for $23.99: Gives you access to PeopleLooker’s features for a month and is billed monthly.

Gives you access to PeopleLooker’s features for a month and is billed monthly. 3-month membership at $19.99 per month: Gives you access to the platform’s features for three months. Billed as $57.77 every 3 months.

Verdict

PeopleLooker offers unique features like unclaimed money, B2B, and username search, which I’ve not seen in other people search tools I’ve used.

However, some of the information might be outdated, causing mixups. Therefore, if you use the platform, keep your expectations low and verify the information.

It’s also weird that PeopleLooker requires $1 for a 7-day trial, while similar platforms often give you a free trial. On the flip side, if you just need a little information, the one-week trial will be enough, so you don’t have to pay a month’s subscription.

I hope that my PeopleLooker review has helped you discover the best way of reconnecting with your lost friends and family.

FAQs

Is PeopleLooker a safe site?

Yes, PeopleLooker is a safe site. Still, keep in mind it requests email addresses instead of allowing direct report downloads.

Is PeopleLooker.com free?

No. PeopleLooker isn’t free. It has 3 paid subscriptions.

How much does PeopleLooker cost?

PeopleLooker has a 7-day trial for new users that costs $1. After that, you can either pay a monthly membership of $23.99 or a 3-month membership of $19.99.

How do I remove my information from PeopleLooker?

While PeopleLooker doesn’t directly handle opt-out requests, you can remove your information through the partner site, BeenVerified. Here’s how:

Log on to PeopleLooker. Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage. Under the Help section, click on the Do Not Sell My Personal Information link. A pop-up will appear, directing you to the BeenVerified opt-out page. Click the green button that says Click Here to Submit Your Do Not Sell Request. Enter your full name and additional information (e.g., city, state) in the search bar. Click Search. Find your listing and click Proceed to Opt Out next to it. You’ll be prompted to verify your identity. Enter your email address and complete the CAPTCHA challenge. Click Submit Opt-Out Request. Check your email for a verification message from BeenVerified. Click the link in the email to confirm your opt-out request.

For more information about the service, check out the rest of my PeopleLooker review.