CBS Downloader: 2 Powerful & Useful Apps

by Vladimir Popescu 

I researched and tested over 30 apps to choose the best CBS downloader. These tools will streamline the downloading process, so check them out!

Best CBS Downloader

1. Video DownloadHelper

Video DownloadHelper webpage

Video DownloadHelper is a handy browser extension that automatically grabs video links from many platforms.

Video DownloadHelper with extension

Simply play the respective video and activate the extension by clicking it.

Video DownloadHelper download options

Choose the download option that best suits your needs. I went with the Quick Download.

Video DownloadHelper downloading

Wait for it to complete, and then you can navigate to the download folder.

Video DownloadHelper playing video

Open the video in your preferred media player by double-clicking it.

Pros:

  • Works with various websites
  • Rarely fails to download content
  • It has automatic conversion rules
  • It can convert videos to MP4, AVI, MKV, etc.
  • Good customization options

Cons:

  • Confusing user interface
  • Occasional errors

2. JDownloader 2

JDownloader 2 interface

JDownloader 2 is a powerful downloader that extracts all the links available from a webpage.

JDownloader 2 with link

First, you should paste the link so the app can analyze it. Then, press Continue.

JDownloader 2 linkgrabber tab

Click the LinkGrabber tab and explore the extracted video links. Choose the one you want from the list, or select and download all of them.

JDownloader 2 add to download list

Right-click the video you want, and choose Add to Download List.

JDownloader 2 Force Download Start

Back in the Downloads tab, right-click the video you extracted from the list, and click Force Download.

JDownloader 2 downloaded

Wait for the process to complete, and enjoy your offline video!

Pros:

  • It can download entire website content
  • It’s open-source
  • It auto-extracts archives
  • Good customization options
  • Can decrypt and extract files

Cons:

  • Some adware was present when installing
  • It produces extreme file fragmentation at times

How To Download From CBS?

  1. Download and install Video DownloadHelper on your browser.Video DownloadHelper webpage
  2. Open the video webpage, play it, and click the extension.activating extension
  3. Choose the download options.download options
  4. Play the video.Playing video

No, it’s illegal to download from CBS without an official authorization from the company.

I explored the Paramount Terms of Use (the mother company of CBS), and here’s what I found:

  • All rights, services, and content belong to CBS Interactive.
  • You can only access and view the content for personal, non-commercial purposes.
  • You may not download, stream, capture, store, archive, or copy any part of the services or content.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Finding a CBS downloader can be tricky because of the platform’s security features, but I’ve found two versatile options.

Test them, and share your thoughts in the comments!

