Both Facebook Messenger and Messenger (beta) for Windows 10 updated with Fluent design menus and other improvements

Facebook has released an update for both their Facebook Messenger and Messenger Beta apps, adding some attractive new features.

Both apps now feature transparency in the right-click menu, which is a major improvement on the old Windows XP-style menus of the earlier version.

Both apps now also make it a lot easier to access Reactions to pictures and videos by adding a Reactions button on MouseOver.

In addition, the app offers more options in the chat options menu.

The two versions are not identical, however, with the Beta version (right) now offering the ability to more easily hop between chats with one click, whereas the old version required you to click the Back button first.

Overall the rapid improvement of the app is making using it a very reasonable alternative to keeping your phone on your desk.

Facebook Messenger beta can be found in the Store here.