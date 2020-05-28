Happy Thursday! This week’s free offering from the Epic Games Store is none other than Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Pick it up in the next 7 days and it’ll be yours forever.

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’ve read at least one article before – welcome back! Hope you’re staying healthy!

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s new security process. You’ll need 2FA enabled on your account to claim.

You can claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim them, regardless of your method of choice.

It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Shoot and loot as you explore the mayhem-filled world of Pandora in Borderlands 2 and the lunar madness of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Experience the award-winning FPS-RPG series, including its bazillions of guns, trademark cooperative gameplay, and all bonus add-on content.

You can get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. Just be aware that you might run into a couple of issues (such as ‘page not found’ errors) as everyone rushes to claim the game, but you do have an entire week to grab it, so just be patient.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will be free until June 4th at 4pm BST. It’ll then regain its price tag and Epic will unveil the last mega game for free as part of the Epic Games Mega Sale.

The sale is set to run from May 14th until June 11th and Epic is giving away $10 coupons to all players. Use these coupons to purchase eligible content of $14.99 or more on the store and you’ll receive yet another coupon to use.

That’s all for this week, but make sure to check back in next Thursday to see which hit game Epic is giving away next. Happy gaming!