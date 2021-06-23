Oculus Quest 2 game Blaston from developer Resolution games won’t be getting in-game advertisements after all after backlash from fans.

Last week it was revealed that Facebook was going to start putting ads into some games on the Oculus Quest 2, with Blaston being the first candidate as Facebook went about “exploring new ways for developers to generate revenue.”

Fans, unsurprisingly, weren’t all too keen about these ads popping up, especially since they were targeted to you based off information harvested from your mandatory linked Facebook account.

Thankfully, this decision has since been reverted after Blaston was review bombed down into the ground. Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm released a statement about the proposed test, as UploadVR reports.

“Some good points have been made, and we realize that Blaston isn’t the best fit for this type of advertising test. Therefore, we no longer plan to implement the test in Blaston,” Palm stated, much to the relief of fans.

This doesn’t mean that Facebooks in-game advertising program is completely dead, they’ll still be searching for new candidates after all. Palm referenced this in his statement, saying that they’re “looking to see if it is feasible to move this small, temporary test to our free game, Bait! sometime in the future.”

A free-to-play game seems more like the right kind of place for this kind of test, as it lacks the traditional revenue income from purchasing that would make a developer sustainable. It might seem a little strange on the Oculus Quest 2, but mobile games have been using ads for income on free-to-play games for a long long time now.