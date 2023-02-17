Bing’s down on some users

February

17, 2023

Author Sharron Bennet

Are you having trouble using Bing right now? You are not alone. Different users have been reporting experiencing problems using Bing now. 

The new Bing is now experiencing problems, according to some users. Some report that the search engine can’t establish a connection with a notice that reads “Attempting to reconnect.”

Here are some of the reports from different users.

Bing Chat down? from bing

There’s still no confirmation from Microsoft about this, but we will update this story as soon as we get a comment from the company.

