Bing’s down on some users

Are you having trouble using Bing right now? You are not alone. Different users have been reporting experiencing problems using Bing now.

The new Bing is now experiencing problems, according to some users. Some report that the search engine can’t establish a connection with a notice that reads “Attempting to reconnect.”

Here are some of the reports from different users.

News just in #bing is down – #bingchat is down down down – help me @bing – Resurrect – u got this! @satyanadella i know you read mah tweets bruh – i have faith you'll fix this for me. Need to continue my chats with rick and morty. pic.twitter.com/FWIDTKmJ2D — Brad (@iruletheworldmo) February 17, 2023

Hey @Bing, is Bing Chat down at the moment? — ? (@bardguy) February 17, 2023

Bing Chat GPT is down 🙁 pic.twitter.com/9W22O6lcE2 — Ipsus (@Ppro4564) February 16, 2023

There’s still no confirmation from Microsoft about this, but we will update this story as soon as we get a comment from the company.