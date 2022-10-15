Best Video Editing Software for Windows 10

| Sponsored |

One of the most dominating forms of interaction over the internet is video. Almost all social platforms out there allow you to share your thoughts, ideas, and creativity in the form of a video. Nowadays, anyone with a smartphone can become a director, operator, and lead performer of their own show or blog. It’s easy to join this party, but to stand out, you have to pour some effort and resources into production.

Join us in our exploration of video editing software for Windows 10. Keep two things in mind as we go. Number one – this is not a rating list; we do not compare the programs but let them stand on their own. And number two – this particular list is devoted to software for Windows; there are enough programs for this OS alone to warrant a stand-alone discussion.

OpenShot

Let’s open up our list of the best video software for Windows 10 with OpenShot. It is a good choice for first-time editors. It is open-source software. Therefore, you can get the application for free, and it will hold nothing back. The UI has two modes, simple and advanced, meaning users of all skill levels will be comfortable with it.

The main downside of OpenShot is the lack of overall polish due to its noncommercial nature. The UI is clear and intuitive but looks a bit dated, and performance might be slow sometimes. But it will serve just fine for smaller projects.

Key features:

Support of an unlimited number of layers

Removing and replacing backgrounds

A built-in title and the caption editor

Template for fast movie creation

A library of 3D animations

Clarify

Another notable free video editor is Clipify. It is extremely lenient towards inexperienced users, as well as average mid-end computers, which makes it perfect for casual video editing. It includes all the necessary functions for a proper montage – trimming and cropping, effects and filters, audio and color correction, and more. Clarify is also an automatic video creation feature, which may save a lot of time and provide results of high quality.

The most significant downside of Clipify is the absence of versions for any other OS, which means you can’t move your project should you decide to change the platform. Beyond that, it is a very accessible and effective tool for all-around video editing.

Key features:

Capturing live feed from your webcam and microphone

Well-designed interface without a barrage of menus

Extensive toolkit for basic and advanced editing

A vast library of stock footage and music

Easy export in YouTube file format

VSDC Free Video Editor

For text-rich editing, VSDC Free Video Editor is a great option. On top of standard editing features, it includes a lot of tools for creating titles, captions, graphs, and diagrams. It also can perform color correction, video stabilization, applying special effects, and more.

The main downside of VSDC is its interface. A casual user might get lost in the maze of countless menus. But if you are willing to put some time into figuring out how to operate it, this program really opens up, and editing becomes a breeze.

Key features:

Export profiles for various devices and platforms

Compatibility and features to create GoPro clips

Lots of tools to create information presentation

Multiple monitor support for convenient work

A trendy set of filters, transitions, and effects

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is a powerful movie-making software for Windows 10 that is capable of almost any editing trick you can think of. From basic trimming and cutting to advanced color correction, chroma key, and Multicam editing – you can create montages of any degree of intricacy. You work with spectacular motion graphics and special effects.

However, DaVinci Resolve is not for amateurs. It is a pro-level software and requires either prior knowledge of editing or willingness to go up the steep learning curve. It might be an overkill for simple edits, like talking head videos, but if you want to go all out – DaVinci Resolve has got you covered.

Key features:

Multicam editing, which is great for filmmaking

Rendering video in glorious 8k resolution

Huge library of stock music and more

Collaboration feature for teamwork

High-quality noise reduction

Sony Vegas Pro

Sony Vegas Pro may take place among the best video editors for Windows 10 of its regular updates and incorporation of new technologies. For example, it has an AI that learns from your editing routines and predicts your next move, allowing you to do day-to-day work much faster. On top of that, there is a reliable toolset that includes noise reduction, color grading, audio mastering, and more.

All perks of Sony Vegas come at a price, though. Firstly, due to regular updates, this program may work unstably. It has more crash and freezes reports than it probably should with its price tag. But you have a 30-day trial period to see whether Sony Vegas will run well on your setup or not.

Key features:

Hardware-accelerated rendering and playback

Innovative AI tools for more intuitive editing

Fits the need of amateurs and pros alike

Integration of third-party plug-ins

High-quality sound processing

Hitfilm Express

If you want to spice up your videos with top-tier visual effects, then HitFilm Express is a good choice. It is among the best movie editing software for Windows 10 in terms of the available VFX arsenal. More grounded tools, like color adjustments, keying effects, and sound sync, are also part of the package.

The greatest drawback of Hitfilm Express is that it hides all its cool features behind a messy interface that you have to customize yourself. Figuring it out takes time, although it is not professional software. But once you are familiar with it, you’ll find yourself in a quite fun editing playground.

Key features:

An enormous collection of VFX tools

High-resolution video export

Large and active community

External plug-in support

Motion tracking features

SmartSHOW 3D

SmartSHOW 3D is designed, first and foremost, as a slideshow video software. However, it includes a decent toolkit to create fairly complex montages. And its capability to work with layers is, actually, pretty advanced for programs of this type.

SmartSHOW 3D may not be the best video editing app for Windows 10, but it is very competitive on its level. Depending on your goals, it might become your go-to software, despite its primary focus on slideshows.

Key features:

The easy illusion of voice-over and music

Regular updates and active tech support

Dozens of supported export formats

Picture-in-picture overlay function

A collection of stock animation

Lightworks

Lightworks is a movie editor for Windows 10 that has been used in actual movie productions in recent years. There is no going more top-tier than that. Lightworks is best for non-linear editing and effect-heavy processing. And you can use it for free, albeit the output options are limited and all have a watermark.

It has robust timeline controls for mixing audio and video. However, as convenient as it might appear, this software is not designed for novices, and some prior knowledge of video production would be of great help. Lightworks also requires the creation of an account before you launch it.

Key features:

Filters, LUTs, motion graphics, and other bells and whistles

Well-designed UI with Explorer context menu integration

Regular autosaves to preserve your work

Synchronizing audio and video channels

Multiple special effects layers

Windows 10 video editors are great in number and quite diverse. Users are lucky to have so many options on the table. There are video editors that let you create simple and cool videos literally in a few clicks, like Clipify. There are heavy hitters that won’t cost you a dime, like DaVinci Resolve. And there is everything in between. As long as you have a clear understanding of what you want to do, you’ll be able to find your best video editing software for Windows 10.