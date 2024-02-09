Best AI Cover Letter Generator - 10 Tested Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you are here searching for the best AI cover letter generator, I’ve got you covered.

I’ve spent a lot of time trying out different ones to see which are the best. I wanted to find tools that not only do the job quickly but also make your cover letter feel like it’s truly yours, all without using complicated terms or sounding like an advertisement.

In this guide, I’m sharing my findings with you. I’ve looked into each tool’s features, how easy they are to use, and how well they work, so I can tell you which ones I think are worth trying.

Best AI Cover Letter Generator

After going through many AI cover letter generators, I found KickResume to be the most suited for me. It caught my eye for its sleek design and promise of simplicity. From the get-go, its user-friendly interface and diverse array of templates made it clear that this tool was designed with the user’s needs in mind.

Key Features:

Extensive Template Library : From conservative to creative fields, KickResume’s range of templates ensures there’s something for everyone.

: From conservative to creative fields, KickResume’s range of templates ensures there’s something for everyone. Customization Options : The ability to tweak every section allows you to express your personality and design your cover letter as per your requirements.

: The ability to tweak every section allows you to express your personality and design your cover letter as per your requirements. LinkedIn Integration : A feature that pulls your professional history directly from LinkedIn

: A feature that pulls your professional history directly from LinkedIn Expert Tips: It offers actionable advice to elevate your cover letter.

Why is KickResume in my best AI cover letter generator list?

KickResume isn’t just a tool; it’s a partner in your job search. The mix of aesthetic templates with deep customization options allows for a cover letter that looks professional and feels personal. Its spot on my list is earned through its balance of form and function, making the daunting task of cover letter writing surprisingly pleasant.

Pros Cons Diverse templates catering to many fields.

Intuitive and user-friendly.

Valuable writing tips and examples.

Premium version worth the price. Free version has limitations.

Grammarly, known for its writing assistance, brings its prowess to cover letter generation too. This tool intrigued me with its dual promise: not only to create content but to refine it, ensuring clarity, conciseness, and correctness. The Grammarly generative AI is still in the beta phase, but it worked fine for me.

Key Features

Advanced Grammar and Tone Checks : Beyond basic grammar, it assesses tone to ensure your cover letter matches the intended professionalism and enthusiasm.

: Beyond basic grammar, it assesses tone to ensure your cover letter matches the intended professionalism and enthusiasm. Job Description Tailoring : Offers suggestions to align your cover letter more closely with the job you’re eyeing.

: Offers suggestions to align your cover letter more closely with the job you’re eyeing. Integration with Grammarly’s Suite: For those already using Grammarly, this tool seamlessly integrates, providing a unified writing experience.

Why is Grammarly Cover Letter Generator in my best AI cover letter generator list?

Grammarly’s tool excels where many others fall short: in polishing your cover letter to perfection. It’s not just about generating text; it’s about crafting a message that’s both articulate and impactful. For those who value precision in communication, Grammarly is a standout choice.

Pros Cons Superior grammar and style correction.

Tailors cover letters to job listings.

Integrated with a broader writing toolset. Can feel less personal without tweaks

MyPerfectResume offers a blend of guidance and autonomy in creating a cover letter. It’s as if the platform holds your hand through the cover letter-generating process while encouraging you to express your personal brand into every paragraph.

Key Features

Interactive Builder : Guides you step-by-step, ensuring no critical information is missed.

: Guides you step-by-step, ensuring no critical information is missed. Rich Customization : Offers a range of templates and pre-written phrases that can be molded to your specific experience and skills.

: Offers a range of templates and pre-written phrases that can be molded to your specific experience and skills. Expert Advice : Alongside the builder, you receive tips and examples to refine your content.

: Alongside the builder, you receive tips and examples to refine your content. Effortless Export: Once satisfied, downloading your cover letter in various formats is straightforward.

Why is MyPerfectResume in my best AI cover letter generator list?

Its balance of guidance and personalization makes MyPerfectResume a standout. The tool doesn’t just automate the process; it enhances it, ensuring that the end product is both professional and personal.

Pros Cons Intuitive platform with step-by-step guidance.

Broad customization and expert advice.

Direct and easy export options. Full access requires a subscription.

Rytr, an AI writing assistant, appealed to me for its straightforwardness and efficiency. It’s designed to serve a wide array of writing needs, including the niche of cover letter creation, with a no-frills approach.

Key Features

Versatile Content Creation : Whether it’s a cover letter, a blog post, or an email, Rytr can handle it.

: Whether it’s a cover letter, a blog post, or an email, Rytr can handle it. Customization Options : You can adjust the tone, style, and format to suit your needs.

: You can adjust the tone, style, and format to suit your needs. User-Friendly Interface: Simplicity is key with Rytr, making it accessible even to those less tech-savvy.

Why is Rytr in my best AI cover letter generator list?

Rytr’s simplicity and versatility are its strongest suits. It offers a quick solution for cover letter writing, providing coherent and contextually relevant content with minimal input. For those in a rush or in need of content beyond cover letters, Rytr is an invaluable tool.

Pros Cons Quick and versatile content generation.

Easy to use for various content needs.

Free version pretty effective Limited templates for cover letters

In today’s job market, beating the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is crucial, and Rezi focuses precisely on this challenge. It assists in crafting your cover letter and ensures it’s optimized to get past those pesky ATS filters.

Key Features

ATS Optimization : Utilizes knowledge of ATS algorithms to enhance your cover letter’s visibility.

: Utilizes knowledge of ATS algorithms to enhance your cover letter’s visibility. Content Scoring : Offers real-time feedback on how your cover letter might perform in ATS screenings.

: Offers real-time feedback on how your cover letter might perform in ATS screenings. Job Description Integration : Design your cover letter based on the specific job listing, ensuring relevance.

: Design your cover letter based on the specific job listing, ensuring relevance. Simplicity and Efficiency: Designed to be straightforward, minimizing the time spent on cover letter creation.

Why is Rezi in my best AI cover letter generator list?

Rezi’s focus on ATS optimization is a game-changer. It acknowledges the reality of modern job applications and equips you with the tools to navigate it successfully. This specific feature makes Rezi a great choice for any job seeker.

Pros Cons Specializes in ATS optimization.

Offers actionable, real-time feedback.

Customizable to specific job listings. Focuses more on ATS than creative content

While testing ResumeGenius, I was intrigued by its promise of leveraging deep learning for a more personalized cover letter experience. It aims to go beyond generic templates, offering content that reflects your unique career path.

Key Features

Deep Learning Insights : Utilizes advanced algorithms to tailor your cover letter more precisely to your experiences.

: Utilizes advanced algorithms to tailor your cover letter more precisely to your experiences. Seamless Resume Integration : Ensures consistency across your resume and cover letter, a critical factor in maintaining professionalism.

: Ensures consistency across your resume and cover letter, a critical factor in maintaining professionalism. Industry-Specific Templates : Offers templates designed to meet the expectations of various fields.

: Offers templates designed to meet the expectations of various fields. Guided Process: Even with its advanced tech, the platform remains user-friendly, guiding you through each step.

Why is ResumeGenius in my best AI cover letter generator list?

The depth of personalization possible with ResumeGenius is its strongest feature. It doesn’t just fill in blanks; it seeks to understand and articulate your career narrative, making your cover letter as individual as your fingerprints.

Pros Cons Unparalleled personalization.

Integrates closely with your resume.

In-built templates for various industries. Requires more initial input for customization.

As the name suggests, Cover Letter Simple AI prioritizes simplicity and speed in the cover letter creation process. It’s designed for those who want to get straight to the point without sacrificing quality.

Key Features

Streamlined Process : Minimizes the steps required to generate a cover letter.

: Minimizes the steps required to generate a cover letter. Quality Over Quantity : Focuses on delivering concise, impactful content.

: Focuses on delivering concise, impactful content. Basic Customization : Allows for some personal touches without overwhelming options.

: Allows for some personal touches without overwhelming options. Quick Turnaround: Ideal for last-minute applications without compromising on professionalism.

Why is Cover Letter Simple AI in my best AI cover letter generator list?

Cover Letter Simple AI is a perfect match for the job seeker who values efficiency and clarity. It cuts through the clutter, offering a straightforward path to a quality cover letter, a refreshing approach in a field often mired in complexity.

Pros Cons Fast, efficient cover letter creation.

Intuitive for first-time users.

Ensures quality and conciseness. Content depth may be lacking.

CoverDoc.AI aims to merge the efficiency of AI with the shade of human creativity. It’s a tool for those who seek not just to inform but to impress, offering cover letters that aim to stand out in a crowded inbox.

Key Features

Creative AI Writing : Generates content that mimics human writing styles, adding a personal touch.

: Generates content that mimics human writing styles, adding a personal touch. Customizable Flair : Allows users to inject their personality into the cover letter, ensuring it reflects their unique voice.

: Allows users to inject their personality into the cover letter, ensuring it reflects their unique voice. Job Description Alignment : Designs content to the nuances of the job listing, enhancing relevance.

: Designs content to the nuances of the job listing, enhancing relevance. Ease of Use: Despite its advanced features, the interface remains clear and approachable.

Why is CoverDoc.AI in my best AI cover letter generator list?

CoverDoc.AI impresses with its ability to create content that feels personally crafted rather than machine-generated. It balances creativity and automation, making it a standout for those looking to make a memorable first impression.

Pros Cons Generates creative, personalized content.

Designs letters to specific job listings.

User-friendly interface. Fine-tuning required for specific roles.

Who doesn’t know ChatGPT today? The ChatGPT Plus comes with various GPTs, including one particularly designed for generating cover letters. However, even the free version is good enough. Its advanced language model can craft narratives that resonate on a personal level, making each cover letter uniquely yours.

Key Features

Deep Customization : ChatGPT can generate content based on detailed prompts, incorporating your experiences and aspirations.

: ChatGPT can generate content based on detailed prompts, incorporating your experiences and aspirations. Complex Instruction Understanding : It’s adept at following specific instructions, allowing for a high degree of personalization.

: It’s adept at following specific instructions, allowing for a high degree of personalization. Versatile Writing Styles : Capable of adapting to various tones and styles, from formal to casual.

: Capable of adapting to various tones and styles, from formal to casual. Free Access: Available for use without subscription, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Why is ChatGPT in my best AI cover letter generator list?

ChatGPT’s ability to produce detailed and personalized content places it in a league of its own. It’s more than a tool; it’s a virtual writing assistant capable of bringing depth and personality to your cover letter.

Pros Cons Highly personalized content generation.

Adapts to various industries and roles.

Free and easily accessible. Requires thoughtful input to guide output.

LazyApply takes a holistic approach to the job application process. Beyond generating cover letters, it offers a suite of tools designed to automate the tedious aspects of job hunting, allowing you to focus on opportunities that excite you.

Key Features

Automated Job Applications : Streamlines the application process across multiple platforms.

: Streamlines the application process across multiple platforms. Basic Cover Letter Generator : Simplifies the creation of cover letters, though with less emphasis on customization.

: Simplifies the creation of cover letters, though with less emphasis on customization. LinkedIn and Resume Integration : Enhances your applications by aligning your LinkedIn profile and resume.

: Enhances your applications by aligning your LinkedIn profile and resume. Application Tracking: Provides insights into your job application’s performance, a valuable feedback loop.

Why is LazyApply in my best AI cover letter generator list?

LazyApply’s comprehensive approach to the job application process, including its automation feature, sets it apart. For those looking to maximize efficiency in their job search, LazyApply offers tools that cover every step of the journey.

Pros Cons Automates the time-consuming application process.

Seamlessly integrates with LinkedIn profiles.

Provides valuable application tracking and insights. Cover letter generator is more basic than others.

How to write a cover letter with AI: A step-by-step guide using KickResume

Here is how I generated a cover letter using the KickResume:

Navigate to the KickResume cover letter generator page and log in or sign up. Begin by exploring KickResume’s extensive template library. Choose one that resonates with your industry and personal style to ensure your cover letter stands out. If you want a simple cover letter, just go with a free one. After selecting a template, you will be asked to include the details. First, fill in the basic TO and FROM details. Next, enter the SUBJECT line of the cover letter and also enter the date. Now, you can add more details, including career achievements and educational background, by clicking the arrow on the AI writer button and selecting the Add phrases option. Or you can just select the Generate content option to generate the cover letter body based on your provided information. Before generating the body content, the AI will ask you the job title you are applying for. Be specific here and click the Generate with AI button. Your cover letter’s body content will be generated. You can have a look at that on the Preview panel. If you don’t like the current version, you can regenerate the content. You can also edit it or add something from your side. After generating and editing the content, switch to the Download section on the left pane. Here, you will find several ways to export your cover letter. You can simply download it in PDF version, export it to Word, send it to email, or save it to Dropbox or Google Drive. There you have it – a cover letter generated using KickResume.

Get Closer to Your Dream Job

Just as 88% of companies use AI in the recruitment process, job seekers can also make use of these tools for cover letters and even resumes.

Cover letters are important to showcase your skills and get the attention of the recruiters. No matter where you are in your job search, finding the right AI tool can save you a lot of time and stress.

With one of these AI cover letter generator tools, you can simplify your job application process and get closer to getting recruited.

After thorough testing and consideration, KickResume is my top pick for its blend of design, functionality, and user experience.

This guide is based on my own experience with these tools, and I hope it helps you pick the best one for you, so you can send out an awesome application and get the job you want.