Be a chef, an elder, or a Super Saiyan in this week’s Xbox Free Play Days

Another weekend is about to start, and here come Xbox Free Play Days to save you from boredom. With three fun games to play, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can take the roles of a chef, an elder, or a Super Saiyan in Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Just Die Already, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. With this, grab your best controllers and enjoy these games until Sunday, November 13, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Standard Edition at 50% off: $19.99 (Free Play Days)

Enjoy the fully remastered Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 in this edition, which brings you not just 4K and online multiplayer experiences, but so as more challenges to face. It includes over 200 levels and 22 exclusive levels, where you can control more than 80 chefs to achieve victory.

Just Die Already

Standard Edition at 55% off: $6.74 (Free Play Days)

You are now an old fellow who just got kicked out of your retirement home. With no riches, you have to face a life where elders are creatures that the world wants just to die already. That, however, is not your plan. You are an angry boomer who wants free retirement tickets for your well-deserved retirement care. With this, you search the streets where you can perform dangerous challenges to get your rewards.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Standard Edition at 85% off: $8.99 (Free Play Days)

Super Bundle at 85% off: $12.74 (Free Play Days)

Revive your Super Saiyan spirit in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, where you can take the role of over 40 iconic Dragon Ball characters, such as Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, Trunks, Cell, and Frieza. Explore this vast and detailed world where your main objective is to protect and restore historical moments of the Dragon Ball universe through time traveling. Play the game with 300 players around the world and decide whether you want to join their force or fight them.