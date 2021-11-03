ASUS announces Vivobook 13 Slate 2-in-1 device with OLED display starting at just $599

ASUS today announced Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, a new Windows 2-in-1 device with an optional OLED Dolby Vison display and support for ASUS Pen 2.0 with 4096 pressure levels. Also, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available starting at $599.

The device is powered by Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 3.3 GHz, 4 cores), up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Users can configure this device with one of the following display options:

  • 13.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 400nits, 550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, Touch screen, With stylus support, Screen-to-body ratio: 93 ?
  • 13.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, SGS Eye Care Display, Touch screen, With stylus support, Screen-to-body ratio: 93 ?
  • 13.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, Touch screen, With stylus support, Screen-to-body ratio: 93 ?

The Vivobook 13 Slate comes with a detachable keyboard, a large touchpad, cover stand with up to 170 degree hinge movement, Dual cameras (13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera) and a 50 Wh battery that charges to 60% in just 39 minutes.

