Apple's upcoming foldable device might replace iPad Mini in 2026

Apple hasn’t released a foldable phone, but that doesn’t mean the Cupertino tech firm isn’t working on such a device. In fact, the company appears to have some interesting strategy in place for its upcoming foldable phone. According to the latest report coming from a Korean news outlet, Apple is planning to release a foldable phone between 2026 and 2027 to replace the iPad Mini.

Apple has yet to finalize the specifications, but The Elec reports that the display could be in the range of seven to eight inches. Korean display makers LG and Samsung provided sample displays to Apple last year, but it’s unclear whether the iPhone maker finalized on using those displays on the much-awaited Apple flagship foldable phone. The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch OLED display.

If the report of Apple’s planning to replace the iPad Mini tablet with its upcoming foldable device is true, it might rather be a foldable tablet than a foldable iPhone. In addition, Apple is also working on a much bigger 20.5-inch foldable device, which is not expected to be released before the alleged smaller 7/8-inch foldable device. And if the 20.5-inch foldable device ever comes to the market, Apple will likely market it as a foldable laptop.

We might see a lot of exciting announcements, other than the rumored foldable device, coming from Apple in the 2026-27 timeframe. The company is expected to launch its first-ever MacBook Pro with an OLED panel in 2026. In the same year, we might also see Apple introducing advanced 2-nanometer fabrication technology.

However, 2026 is far away from now, and we might also see lots of other exciting rumors along the way. There will be lots of exciting announcements from Apple this year. For example, the Cupertino tech firm is expected to release new iPad Pro devices with OLED panels this year. We’ll also see Apple’s AI efforts taking shape in the form of lots of new features in iOS 18, which is set to be announced at this year’s WWDC event.