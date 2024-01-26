Apple will finally allow Xbox Cloud Gaming and other game streaming apps in App Store

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming are blocked in the Apple App Store because Apple requires every game to be submitted individually for review, which is not feasible for game streaming services that offer hundreds of games. Apple claims this is to ensure the quality and safety of the games, as well as to comply with its in-app purchase system. However, Apple yesterday released its revised App Store policies that would allow streaming game services and apps that provide access to mini apps and games. Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW will benefit from this new policy change from Apple.

Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all the games offered in their catalog. Apple mentioned that this change was made based on feedback from Apple’s developer community. Apple also highlighted that the host app will need to maintain an age rating of the highest age-rated content included in the app. Also, these host apps are responsible for ensuring all the software included in their app meets Apple’s high standards for user experience and safety.

Also, mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins will be able to incorporate Apple’s In-App Purchase system to offer their users paid digital content or services for the first time, such as a subscription for an individual chatbot.

Right now, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on Android via the Xbox Game Pass app. You can expect Microsoft to release Xbox Game Pass app on Apple App Store in the coming months.