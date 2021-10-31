Apple still doesn’t have an answer to touch PCs, and while the company did try to find offer an alternative of touch by adding a touch bar to the MacBook Pro, it failed to gain enough traction. The result is that the company didn’t include the touch bar in its newest MacBook Pro. The company was also quite reluctant to add the Face ID to its Macs. In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, Apple executives have explained the reasons why the company was never in favor of adding touchscreen and Face ID to the Macs.

The reason why the Cupertino tech company chooses touch ID over Face ID is that the former is “more convenient.” “Touch ID is more convenient on a laptop since your hands are already on the keyboard,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s vice president of iPad and Mac product marketing.

When asked about why Apple is yet to make a touchscreen Mac, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, John Ternus, said that a touch-enabled Mac would kill iPad sales. “We make the world’s best touch computer on an iPad. It’s totally optimized for that. And the Mac is totally optimized for indirect input. We haven’t really felt a reason to change that,” said John Ternus.

In the interview, the company executives have also shared that the company has no plans for a water-resistant MacBook(via 9to5mac). You can read the full interview here.