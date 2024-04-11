After launching Copilot Academy, Microsoft Viva also gets custom-made Copilot Community

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is heavily investing in Microsoft Viva, its enterprise-focused made-for organizations built within Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Besides launching Copilot Academy for everyone, Viva now gets Copilot Community in Viva Engage.

It’s pretty much self-explanatory, and it’s custom-made. Community in Viva Engage enables employees to seek support, share best practices, and access quick tips on using Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistance tool. And it’s in line with the Copilot Academy, which lets you learn about the tool within the Viva Learning platform.

As for Copilot Community, features include an easy setup with pre-built templates with cover photos and everything, suggested content for engagement, and AI-driven tools like Conversation Starters and Intelligent Importer for knowledge sharing and growth.

“Corporate communicators or community managers can build campaigns for Copilot based on what people are talking about, so the conversation remains relevant and reaches the right people,” says Microsoft.

As a bigger part of this announcement, Microsoft also said that it’s launching the Copilot Dashboard for all things related. Starting in the third quarter of the year, this feature, along with another thing like the Copilot Academy, will be available for Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers even if you don’t have a Viva license.