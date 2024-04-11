You can now learn AI even more with Microsoft Copilot Academy, now available generally

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has just recently announced that Microsoft Copilot Academy is generally available for everyone. And it’s pretty much self-explanatory: you can learn more about how to use Copilot, Microsoft’s popular AI assistance tool, and make the best out of it.

The Redmond tech giant then says that Copilot Academy is available on the Viva Learning platform. You can access it if you have a Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plan and either Viva Learning or Viva Suite licenses.

But there’s a catch: Microsoft promises that in the third quarter of the year, you won’t need any Viva license to access Copilot Academy. All you need is the Copilot for MS365, which costs $30 per month, or you can pay $360 yearly per user.

You can learn step-by-step in the academy, which is built natively into the new Microsoft Teams. It starts with basics like “Meet Copilot” and “Intro to prompts.” Then, it covers specific tasks like “Save time” and “Collaborate & engage.” Finally, you practice with “Put it together” scenarios. There’s also an admin path for setup and security.

Microsoft Copilot has been the talk of the town for quite some time. While folks are criticizing Microsoft’s “rushed” move in the current AI boom, Copilot actually helped the company secure big numbers for Windows OEM sales in the latest reported quarter.