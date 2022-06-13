Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last June 12 was chock-full of tasty information regarding new games and updates gamers can experience in the coming months. The list is long, making the rest of the year exciting for everyone thirsty for new titles and experiences. One of them will be the product of a new partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions.

“Today, we also announced a partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions to create a video game for Xbox like no one has ever experienced or seen before leveraging the power of the cloud,” teases Xbox. “Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative and creative minds in our industry we can’t wait to share what our teams will create together.”

There are still no clear details of what the new game will be about, but this work being concocted with someone considered an auteur of video games, Hideo Kojima, tells us it will be something big. According to the founder, this “completely new game” will use Microsoft’s Azure cloud.

“With Microsoft’s cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry’s trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen-concept,” Kojima noted. “It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future.”

The show further focused on some of the new original IPs and franchises Xbox from Xbox and Bethesda, such as Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Pentiment, Ara: History Untold, and As Dusk Falls. Xbox also mentioned the franchises from its partners coming across its platforms, including titles like League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, Diablo IV, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Overwatch 2.

Microsoft has also promised to provide new updates and details to the games Xbox is already offering, such as Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of Thieves, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, and Fallout 76. Additionally, Grounded will be launching its 1.0 release, signaling its departure from Game Preview this September.

Lastly, Xbox teased us with some new game titles coming across its platforms. It includes Scorn, ARK 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Lightyear Frontier, High On Life, Ereban: Shadow Legacy, COCOON, Ravenlok, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Gunfire Reborn.

For more information about the games, click here. Xbox will also be conducting a follow-up show for the said announcements through Xbox Games Showcase Extended show on June 14 at 10 AM PT.