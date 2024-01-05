0x80072F8F - 10 Simple Solutions

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you encountering the 0x80072F8F error on your Windows 11 system? If yes, then please read through this article for the resolution.

What Is the 0x80072F8F Error?

0x80072F8F is a generic error that occurs when:

Updating Windows

Activating Windows

Using the Microsoft Store.

What Causes the 0x80072F8F Error?

0x80072F8F is usually caused by:

Incorrect date and time settings

Corrupt DLL files

Inconsistent Registry entries.

How To Fix the 0x80072F8F Error?

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Time & language >> Date & time. Select your Time zone. Click on Sync now.

If you encounter the 0x80072F8F error while trying to activate Windows or use the Microsoft Store, then you can update Windows.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to the Windows Update tab in the left pane. Click on Check for updates in the right pane.

If you encounter the error 0x80072F8F while trying to update Windows, you can use the Windows Update troubleshooter.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to System >> Troubleshoot >> Other troubleshooters. Click on Run corresponding to the Windows Update troubleshooter.

Solution 4: Clear Microsoft Store Cache

If you encounter this error while using Microsoft Store, then you can clear the cache for Microsoft Store.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type the command WSRESET in the Run window and hit Enter to reset the Microsoft Store cache.

Solution 5: Reset and Repair the Microsoft Store

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to System >> System components. Click on the three dots associated with the Microsoft Store. Select Advanced options. Click on Repair. Click on Reset and then Reset again.

Solution 6: Run an SFC Scan

If the issue is caused by missing or corrupt system files, then you can run an SFC Scan to replace them.

Search for Command Prompt in the Windows Search bar. Click on Run as administrator in the right pane. Type the command SFC /SCANNOW and hit Enter to initiate the SFC Scan.

Solution 7: Run a DISM Scan

If the SFC Scan fails to recover your system files, you can consider running a DISM Scan. It repairs the system image.

Open the Command Prompt window as explained in solution 6. Type the following command and hit Enter:

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

Solution 8: Reinstall Windows Store via PowerShell

Search for PowerShell in the Windows Search bar. Click on Run as administrator in the PowerShell window. Copy-paste the following command and hit Enter to reinstall Windows PowerShell:

Get-AppXPackage *WindowsStore* -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml”}

Solution 9: Re-register DLLs

If certain DLL files are corrupt or unregistered, then you may encounter the 0x80072F8F error.

Open the Command Prompt window as explained in solution 6. Copy-paste the following commands and hit Enter to re-register the DLL files:

regsvr32 softpub.dll /s

regsvr32 wintrust.dll /s

regsvr32 initpki.dll /s

regsvr32 mssip32.dll /s

Solution 10: Use the Registry Editor

If you encounter the error while trying to activate Windows, then you can try the Registry Editor fix.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type the command REGEDIT and hit Enter to open the Registry Editor window. Go to the following path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/Software/Microsoft/Windows/CurrentVersion/Setup/OOBE Right-click in the open space on the right pane. Select NEW >> DWORD (32 bit) entry. Name it MediaBootInstall. Double-click on it to open its properties. Change the value of the Value Data to 0. Click on OK.

The error 0x80072F8F can occur in 3 situations – while trying to update Windows, use the Microsoft Store, or activate Windows. Depending on the case, I have explained the best solutions. Please let me know if these worked out for you!