Twitch’s clips feature has allowed viewers to snap hilarious moments from livestreams for years. Google’s googly eyes have taken notice as that feature is coming to YouTube.

Rolling out now, the new YouTube clips feature will allow viewers to capture 5-60 second segments of a video or livestream and share that new video with friends.

YouTube clips will be kept linked to the original source video, albeit with their own titles, descriptions, URLS and embed codes. Since they’re tied to their source, YouTube clips will be removed if their source is removed.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback from creators and viewers who have wanted an easy way to capture short segments of content and share moments from videos or streams,” Google announced.

There’s an experiment coming to a limited number of gaming channels soon – Clips! Get the details here: https://t.co/IJoGkM8fEk — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) January 28, 2021

“We’re excited to begin our testing of a clipping feature on YouTube starting today with a small group of creators while we start gathering feedback. Creation of clips is currently available on desktop and Android devices to start, with iOS devices coming soon.”