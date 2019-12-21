Google is adding some extra controls to the Chromecast pop-up menu in the YouTube app.

The menu, which is accessible in the YouTube app by tapping on the Chromecast icon when casting, normally only offers a volume control and pause button.

Via a server-side update, Google is adding a virtual remote and voice controls, which may be useful to access in-video links often found at the end of videos.

The voice control lets you issue voice commands such as Play and Pause.

The feature is present in the Youtube version 14.50.53 app, but it is not available to everyone, and may simply at this stage be part of an A/B test.

Has this feature shown up for any of our readers? Let us know below.

Via XDA-Dev, SmartDroid