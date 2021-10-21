Instagram has gone through a lot of changes ever since Facebook took charge of the photo and video-sharing social networking service, and the social media giant wants to push more changes in the coming days. One of the big changes that it wants to introduce is an option to open Facebook directly from the Instagram app.

According to famous reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Facebook is currently working towards adding an option to allow you to open Facebook directly from the Instagram app. This is the reverse of what the company did in 2017—allowing users to open Instagram from Facebook.

Although not confirmed by the reverse engineer, the ability to open Facebook directly from the Instagram app will probably require you to link your Instagram to your Facebook account.

Unfortunately, the reverse engineer didn’t share the details as to when the feature will be available for the public. But tanks to Paluzzi’s reverse engineering skills, we know what the UI will look like. You can find it below.

If you’re using both Instagram and Facebook., what do you think about the feature? Let us know down in the comments.