Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android (previously called collaboration bars), lets companies transform a basic home office or the focus room at a work site into a professional conference space featuring high-quality audio and video at low cost.

Microsoft has just revealed plans to make the setup more capable by adding support for Zoom and WebEx calls from the same hardware.

The news was posted on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, where they wrote:

Microsoft Teams: Direct guest join for Zoom and Webex meetings on video-enabled certified Teams Android devices

Direct guest join (aka Third-party meeting join) is an ability to join meetings of other meeting providers from Microsoft Teams. Third-party meetings will appear on the Teams calendar and users will be able to join them the same way they join any other Teams meeting. This functionality will be limited to video-enabled certified Teams Android devices and will support only Zoom and Webex meetings.

The feature is already supported on the more expensive Microsoft Teams Room devices.

Microsoft hopes to roll out the feature around September this year.

via DrWindows