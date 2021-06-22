Microsoft is rolling out the ability to share device audio when screen sharing during a Microsoft Teams call on iOS and Android.

The update will enable the meeting participants to hear the device audio during the meeting, while the presenter is sharing audio-enabled content (e.g., videos, music, apps with audio). Once it’s rolled out, users will see an additional option to include device audio, next to the existing Share Screen option.

Gallery

The feature will be off by default and users can both enable and disable it.

It is supported on iPhone & iPads running iOS 13 or later and phones and tablets running Android 10 or later

It is rolling out now to Teams Mobile users with the roll-out expected to be completed by the end of June.