Reddit appears to be having an outage of sorts for many users. Not all services or all users are affected, but those that are, are unable to check their private message or make comments, and some are also having issues logging in.

According to Down Detector, the issue appears to be peaking right now and is mainly affecting European and US users, though this may simply be a reflection of Reddit’s audience. Unlike most Reddit faults, this one appears to have gone on for the better part of an hour.

Unusually, some users a completely unaffected, suggesting only a few od Reddit’s overstrained servers have gone flakey.

