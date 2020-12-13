An Xbox spokesperson has stated that Xbox will continue to improve their certification process for new games,that creating a safe place for everyone, following incidents of seziures in Cyberpunk 2077.

Following the seizure incident caused by Cyberpunk 2077, Xbox has urged all players to take note of warnings for all games as they work harder to make more advanced certification a priority.

“Creating a place that is safe and inclusive is a priority for us,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Gamesradar. “That’s why we publish and share our accessibility guidelines with all of our gaming partners.”

“We continue to work on partnership with other publishers, industry experts, and members of the gaming and disability community to evolve and improve our certification process and we encourage all players to review warnings on all games,”

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account stated that the devs are looking into a “more permanent” solution and will be patching the game up as soon as possible.

“Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA. Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible.”