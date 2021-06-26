When you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, some users may find some long-standing Windows features no longer supported.

One of those is the ability to dock your taskbar not just to the bottom, but also top or side of your screen.

Microsoft has confirmed this feature is being deprecated, saying:

Taskbar functionality is changed including: People is no longer present on the Taskbar. Some icons may no longer appear in the System Tray (systray) for upgraded devices including previous customizations. Alignment to the bottom of the screen is the only location allowed. Apps can no longer customize areas of the Taskbar.

functionality is changed including:

For most users this will not be an issue, but for some users who have become accustomed over years to have Windows their way the coming change have been quite worrying.

On Reddit user TPGJosh is asking Microsoft to reconsider, saying:

One commenter is saying “oh wow, this is a major deal breaker. Many people won’t upgrade just because of this, what where they thinking?” and another notes:

I’m staying far away. Switch to Linux when mine stops working and get a gaming laptop for essential windows games and programs.

Do any of our readers feel so passionately about the issue? Let us know in the comments below and see what else Microsoft is removing here.