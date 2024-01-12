Windows Insiders get eye control and dynamic weather updates in the latest release preview update

Windows 10 22H2 Insiders in the Release Preview Channel received a new update today, offering several new features and resolving previously reported issues.

First, let’s talk about what’s new. Users can now transfer their existing eye control settings from one device to another, simplifying the setup process.

But what’s eye control? As the name suggests, eye control systems provide an alternative way to interact with computers, relying on the user’s eye movements and blinks instead of traditional methods like a mouse or keyboard.

Other than that, what’s new is that the lock screen will now display dynamic and interactive weather updates. Hovering over the weather reveals detailed information while clicking opens the full forecast in MSN weather.

There are some bug fixes as well:

An issue causing removed Internet Explorer shortcuts to reappear has been addressed.

A caching issue that incorrectly modified the CurrentTimeZone setting has been resolved.

XPath queries on FileHash: Difficulties matching values in event records for certain fields, including FileHash, have been rectified.

Difficulties matching values in event records for certain fields, including FileHash, have been rectified. Some single-function printers will now install correctly instead of being categorized as scanners.

This update is available for Windows 10 22H2 Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview Channel. It can be downloaded through Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Please refer to this official Microsoft blog post for complete details and a comprehensive list of changes.