Windows Copilot release date is getting closer

It seems like we’re getting closer and closer to the Windows Copilot release date, and according to a recent discovery, it could be any time soon. Maybe weeks or months?

Apparently, as spotted by Windows enthusiast @PhantomOfEarth, the recently-released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 in the Dev channel brings Copilot as a taskbar button. Although there is currently no setting available to control it, this signifies a significant step forward in the implementation of the AI-powered assistant tool.

Build 23481 includes the Windows Copilot taskbar button, no setting to control it yet and it currently opens nothing due to missing files/code. We're a step closer! https://t.co/PK7KMlNkLQ pic.twitter.com/YLsMvQgX1x — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) June 14, 2023

However, it’s important to note that the taskbar button does not currently open any content due to missing files and code. This indicates that work is still in progress to bring the full functionality of Windows Copilot to users.

A few days back, another recent discovery made by Windows enthusiast @Leopeva64 brings an intriguing development that has emerged in Edge Canary, the experimental channel of the native browser. It appears that the Bing Chat button on the sidebar now leads users to a Copilot pane. This newly introduced pane has become a permanent element on the desktop, offering users easy access and convenience. It is worth noting, however, that the absence of the usual sidebar is a notable distinction in this implementation.

In Edge Canary the Bing Chat (or "Copilot"?) pane is now permanently attached to the desktop… but without the Sidebar, it opens when you click the "Bing Chat" button:https://t.co/rIU7Lbk5CW

— Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) June 10, 2023

Despite its initial announcement, Microsoft has remained tight-lipped regarding the specific release date for Windows Copilot. The tech giant, headquartered in Redmond, has been actively engaged in thorough testing of this AI-assistant tool. Windows Copilot is set to play a crucial role in upcoming flights of Microsoft 365 productivity applications, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and others.

