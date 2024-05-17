Windows 11's Snipping Tool gets Bing visual search integration

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the release of a new Snipping Tool update (v11.2404.39.0). This new Snipping Tool update brings Bing visual search capability.

Using this new feature, you can quickly find similar images and objects in your screenshot. This feature is already available in Edge web browser.

To try out this feature, just right click on a screenshot and select the new “Visual Search with Bing” feature. You can also invoke this action from the “See more” menu in the toolbar.

Last week, Microsoft released new updates to Snipping Tool with new features and improvements based on user feedback. Snipping Tool (version 11.2404.35.0) included new features using which users can now add emojis to their screenshots using a new option in the Shapes toolbar. Additionally, Snipping Tool can detect QR codes within screenshots, enabling users to follow the link directly on their PC.