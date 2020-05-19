Visual Studio Live Share gets integrated chat and audio support

by Pradeep

 

Back in 2017, Microsoft announced Visual Studio Live Share, a cloud service for developers to improve their collaboration during coding process. With Visual Studio Live Share, developers can share projects with teammates, or other developers, to edit and debug the same code in their personalized editor or IDE even on different operating systems. Microsoft today announced that Live Share will have integrated chat for Visual Studio Code and Live Share web.

Live Share

Both Live Share chat and audio enable users to communicate comprehensively from within their Live Share session. Both the host and guests in the session can access these features while using Visual Studio Code and Live Share web.

These preview features will be available in the upcoming week for Visual Studio Code and Live Share web clients.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments