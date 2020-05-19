Visual Studio Live Share gets integrated chat and audio support

Back in 2017, Microsoft announced Visual Studio Live Share, a cloud service for developers to improve their collaboration during coding process. With Visual Studio Live Share, developers can share projects with teammates, or other developers, to edit and debug the same code in their personalized editor or IDE even on different operating systems. Microsoft today announced that Live Share will have integrated chat for Visual Studio Code and Live Share web.

Both Live Share chat and audio enable users to communicate comprehensively from within their Live Share session. Both the host and guests in the session can access these features while using Visual Studio Code and Live Share web.

These preview features will be available in the upcoming week for Visual Studio Code and Live Share web clients.

Source: Microsoft