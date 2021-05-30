Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to review Microsoft Teams Meeting recordings more easily, when Microsoft delivers variable playback speed options for the recordings.

The feature will be available for recordings stored on OneDrive & SharePoint and users will have the option to play from half speed to 2x speed, allowing you to focus on important sections while speeding to slow sections.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the feature will be grilling out to Desktop and Web users in September 2021.

via Techradar