After years of uncertainty, Uber is finally letting you see exactly how many five-star and one-star ratings you’ve received from drivers in order to incentivise good behaviour.

While Uber’s users have long been able to see their average rating, just what a driver scores you has always been a nebulous uncertainty, until now, as now Uber is revealing the good and bad ratings you’ve received thanks to the app’s new Privacy Center.

To access this new Privacy Center all you need to do is go into the app’s existing settings menu, tap on privacy, and then the new Privacy Center. Once in this new section of the app, you’ll need to swipe right and then click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile. Lastly, after a brief scroll down to the “brows your data” section you’ll finally be able to see the option to view your recent ratings.

According to Uber, the launch of the new Privacy Center highlights the company’s mission to be a “trusted steward of our users’ personal data in every market where we operate.” Alongside this, the company is also hoping that access to this information “gives you all you need to have a 5-star experience on every ride,” so you better behave.

To help you in achieving a five-star ride every time, Uber has even given out some handy tips on how to be a good passenger in the blog post. We’ve summarised these, slightly condescending, tips below: