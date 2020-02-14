The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sold out in USA

Samsung started selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone in USA today.

The company previously said the handset will be available in limited quantities, and according to numerous reports and also retailer websites (Samsung, Best Buy and AT&T) the device is sold-out both online and in-store, with deliveries available in a week or two.

Despite this success, it is unlikely that hundreds of thousands of the premium foldable clamshell were sold.

Phandroid reports that many stores had no device in stock at all, and few that did only had a few units.

Korean sourced had earlier reported that Samsung has only produced 500,000 units of the handset so far, so the company is likely happy with the reception it received.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display that is protected by Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The display folds using the new Hideaway hinge and Samsung’s custom-built UX enhances the folding experience.

The Galaxy Z Flip is only available only in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black colors, in select markets including the U.S. and Korea. And it will be available in more countries in the coming months. Galaxy Z Flip will also be available in Mirror Gold in some countries.

Highlights of Galaxy Z Flip: