The OneDrive web app available at OneDrive.live.com can now be installed as a PWA.

This means you can now pin the app to your Start menu and taskbar, and operate the app without the usual browser chrome.

As a PWA you will also not need to worry about updates, as the app will be automatically up to date every time you launch it.

To install the website as an app, follow the prompts available in your browser address bar.

via onMSFT