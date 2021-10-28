As rumoured from analysis of Tesla’s app, Tesla has now rolled out the ability to live stream a video feed from the cameras in your car.

You can also talk through the car speaker. Great for practical jokes 🙂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2021

Users will be able to view a camera feed and also respond to any disturbance.

The feature has rolled out to iOS users and will presumably come to Android users in due time (the feature was originally discovered in the Android app).

To enable the feature users need to be signed up to Tesla’s Premium Connectivity subscription, which costs $10 a month.

via the verge