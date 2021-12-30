Tesla recalls nearly 475,000 Model S and Model 3 vehicles in the US

Tesla is recalling nearly 475,000 of its electric vehicles over concerns related to front trunk hood and rearview camera.

Tesla is recalling all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles since the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. Lack of rearview camera image reduces the driver’s rear view, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla is recalling certain 2014-2021 Model S vehicles since the front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging. Because of this the hood could open unexpectedly, obstructing the driver’s view, increasing the risk of a crash.

For both cases, Tesla Service will inspect and fix the issue, free of charge. Impacted owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 18, 2022.

Source: NHTSA