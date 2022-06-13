Recently, we got a clear hint that Telegram will not be free forever. Tipster Alessandro Paluzzi had posted screenshots explaining Telegram’s upcoming future premium services last month. Recently, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has shared more details on what users get with a Telegram premium subscription and when users will be able to get one.

In a message on Telegram, Durov said that the Telegram Premium subscription plan would launch later this month, with no mention of the exact date. He also confirmed that all the existing Telegram features would remain free. But for those who want to go beyond that, the company’s paid subscription is the way to go.

There will be other benefits of having a subscription plan. Telegram has confirmed that paid users will get access to the new features before those who aren’t paying for it, which by the way, will be most of us. If you’re really into what’s coming next in Telegram, then a paid subscription is what you should get. Durov said the following about Telegram’s upcoming premium service.

After giving it some thought, we realized that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option. That’s why this month we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first.

Some of the benefits paid users get will eventually be extended to free users, who can see Files, media, and stickers sent by the former. Premium reactions will also be available for free to users, provided they have received these reactions in a message. Apart from reactions, Telegram Premium subscribers will get access to stickers that are exclusively available to them. However, we don’t know whether these premium stickers will also be available for free users.

via 9to5google