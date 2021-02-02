Microsoft pushed an update to its SwiftKey keyboard app on Android. Taking the app to Version 7.7.0.4, the update adds support for as many as 30 languages. Add to that, it also brings a fix for a bug that caused the heatmap page to crash. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve added 30 new languages. You can now type in: Wa (China), Wa (Myanmar), Kuki (Thadou), Bemba, Chidigo, Chiduruma, Ekegusii, Iyo’wujwa Chorote, Kalenjin, Kamba, Kigiryama, Kimîîru, Kipfokomo, Kipsigis, Kitharaka, Laari, Likuba, Lozi, Maasai, Markweeta, Mocoví, Oluluyia, Olunyole, Pilagá, Pökoot, Quechua (Santiago del Estero), Sabaot, Suba, Toba, and Vili.

We’ve fixed a bug that caused the heatmap page to crash.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.