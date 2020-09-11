Microsoft recently released the Surface Duo and the first reviews of the device are not so great. However, if you’re the sort of person who prefers a single screen to a dual-screen device then you can feast your eyes on the new concept Surface Phone.

Called Surface Solo, the concept is designed by Jonas Dehnert who shared his design on Twitter. The phone follows a similar design language as Surface Duo but comes with a single screen, rather than dual-screens. Moreover, the phone also has slimmer bezels and a punch-hole camera in the middle.

The concept is pretty neat and takes a lot of inspiration from other manufacturers while preserving the uniqueness of the Surface brand. Unfortunately, as with all the concept designs, it’s highly unlikely that will see Microsoft make Surface Solo.